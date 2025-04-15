Court orders medical check up of PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: A special judge central has ordered to conduct medical checkup of the incarcerated PTI Founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the special judge central Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict reserved on Imran Khan pleas.

The court ordered to arranged a meeting between PTI founder and his two sons over phone, and directed to submit the report in court on April 28.

Earlier, two separate petitions were filed by Imran Khan in the court of the Special Judge Central.

The petitions, filed through lawyers Zaheer Abbas and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, urged the court issue an order to allow PTI founder talked to talk to his sons on a weekly basis.

The second petition was filed regarding the regular medical check-up of the founder of PTI and it was said that the medical check-up of him is not being conducted.

It was requested that Dr. Muhammad Asim Yousuf, Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Samina Niazi be allowed to conduct the medical check-up of the founder of PTI.

The Islamabad High Court had previously directed that Imran Khan be allowed to meet with his family and lawyers.

It is important to note here that PTI founder’s sisters remain resolute in their determination to meet their brother at Adiala Jail, despite the ongoing tensions.

According to reports, 11 PTI workers, including PTI founder’s sisters, had voluntarily surrendered themselves. The sisters, along with PTI workers, sat down on the lawn of a wedding hall.

Among those present were Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aliya Hamza, Shafqat Awan, Niazullah Niazi, Raja Yasir Hasnain, and Hamid Khan, who joined Imran Khan’s sisters.

However, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari denied reports of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s sisters.

She clarified that Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and others used an “online car service” to travel and voluntarily boarded a police van, later getting off at Khawaja Service Station.

She further claimed that the footage revealed the truth behind what she called a “drama” staged to falsely show sympathy for PTI founder.

