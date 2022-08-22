Imran Khan decides to move court against terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has decided to approach the court on case registered against him under terrorism charges, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Imran Khan consulted the legal team in Bani Gala late at night and signed the legal documents giving nod to approach the court on the anti-terrorism case.

It should be noted that a terrorism case was registered against PTI Imran Khan for threatening an additional session judge.

According to details, an anti-terrorism case had been filed against Imran Khan for using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Sources say that the text of the PTI Chief’s August 20 speech has also been included in the FIR.

Imran Khan, addressing a PTI rally in Islamabad, had said that they would file cases against Inspector General Islamabad Police, Deputy IG Islamabad Police and magistrate Zeba Chaudhry for the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

