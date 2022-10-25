Imran Khan decides to stay in Punjab till long march

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to stay in Punjab till the beginning of long march towards Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the former premier would launch a public campaign in Punjab following the announcement of the demonstration.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan will stay at his residence at Zaman Park. He would monitor the preparations for the demonstration from Lahore, they added.

The PTI Chairman would also address a joint parliamentary session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Lahore tomorrow. He would start his public campaign in Sialkot from tomorrow afternoon, sources claimed.

Earlier in the day, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced that he decided to start long march on Friday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that he has decided to start the anti-government long march on Friday at 11:00 am. “The long march will be started from Liberty Chowk of Lahore,” he announced.

“This long march is not for doing politics as we are fighting for the future of the country. We will head towards Islamabad with the nation from GT Road.”

Khan said, “It is beyond politics as we are fighting for real independence. The jihad for real independence will decide our fate. We have to decide now whether we have to get rid of these thieves or be their slaves.”

The PTI chief clarified that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the upcoming long march. “I am claiming now that it will be the largest-ever march of history.”

