Imran Khan decides to visit flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has decided to visit flood-hit areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces after heavy monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc nationwide, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Khan will soon visit flood-hit areas of Punjab and KP and will also meet the affectees.

“Imran Khan has issued directives to Punjab and KP governments to expedite relief activities for the affectees and is taking regular updates on the relief and rescue operations,” they said.

They said that Imran Khan is also in constant touch with the provincial governments and had directed the KP government to carry out timely relief activities in flood-hit areas of Swat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Wednesday revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

“The current climate catastrophe needs immediate International and national mobilization of humanitarian efforts, not just in the form of food, shelter and basic survival amenities but we need to amplify our rescue efforts,” she added.

“Thousands of people trapped in floods are waiting for rescue and relief. This is not the time for division, but for unity. We have to deal with and overcome the humanitarian crisis as a nation, not separately,” the minister said.

Comments