Imran Khan denied permission to meet Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to meet with detained PTI leader Shahbaz Gill but he was denied permission to meet him, ARY News reported.

The PTI Cheif addressed media representatives outside the PIMS hospital and said that he was not permitted to meet Shahbaz Gill despite court orders. The police stopped me from meeting Shahbaz Gill, who is giving them orders, he questioned.

The PTI leader announced to organize a rally in Islamabad and all other divisional headquarters tomorrow to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill. If a political worker can be tortured this brutally then no one is safe in this country, he added.

He urged the residents of Islamabad to participate in PTI’s rally. He also announced organising rallies at all divisional headquarters in support of Shahbaz Gill.

Imran Khan added that he would choose to die rather than live under these corrupt leaders. The PTI Chief was not given permission to meet with Shahbaz Gill and had to return form the hospital.

Earlier on August 18, a six-member medical board has been constituted for the treatment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after he was shifted to the hospital for his medical tests before being handed over to Islamabad police on physical remand.

