Imran Khan dialogue offer: Ruling coalition to hold consultation tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Following the dialogue offer made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, the ruling coalition has decided to hold consultations tomorrow, ARY News reported on Friday.

The coalition parties have initiated consultations regarding Imran Khan’s dialogue offer. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) decided to take its coalition partners in confidence.

Sources told ARY News that the heads of the coalition parties will hold consultations tomorrow. The federal government and its allies will make a final decision after the consultative session, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan offered conditional talks to the coalition government, which is being considered a significant positive development amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The PTI chairman extended a dialogue offer to the PDM government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

While extending an invitation to the PDM government over the possibility of early general elections, Imran Khan said that 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls if assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He went on to say that PTI has the full backing of PML-Q and CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will dissolve the provincial assembly on his first call.

“Give us a date for elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in a video address, adding that the incumbent government has no roadmap for the revival of the economy.

“Early general elections is the only way to save the country from default,” said Imran and lamented the rising inflation and unemployment rate during current govt tenure.

The former premier also slammed Federal Minister Ishaq Dar over his “poor” economic policies.

Imran Khan — who called off his long march to Islamabad last week — had announced quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

