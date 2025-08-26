PTI founder directs party lawmakers to quit parliamentary committees

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has directed party lawmakers to resign from all parliamentary committees, his sister, Aleema Khan, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting her brother, Khan said that the former prime minister directed PTI lawmakers to quit all standing committees of the National Assembly.

Aleema Khan maintained that all of Imran Khan’s sisters got to meet him in jail after four months.

About Imran Khan, she said that the PTI founder was in good health, however, he was feeling a bit of pressure on his eye.

According to Aleema Khan, the PTI founder also inquired about the arrest of her sons, Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, who have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the attacks on Jinnah House and other incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.

Her meeting came soon after PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja tendered his resignation to the party founder over alleged disagreement with Aleema Khan.

However, after meeting Khan inside Adiala Jail, Raja said that the former prime minister refused to accept his resignation.

Speaking to the media, the PTI secretary general revealed that a decision will be made about participation in the by-elections in the political committee’s meeting later today.