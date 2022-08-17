Imran Khan directs Punjab, KP govts to deal with environmental challenges

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has directed the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to deal with the environmental challenges in the provinces, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the former premier assigned former state minister Malik Amin Aslam to contact the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments in dealing with the environmental challenges.

While directing the provincial governments, Imran Khan stressed that Green Pakistan should be continued vigorously.

In a statement, Malik Amin Aslam noted that tree plantation campaign has been started in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Provinces faced flood situation due to the environmental challenges,” he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has also launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign. Nearly, 100 million saplings will be planted in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the monsoon season.

