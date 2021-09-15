PM Khan directs to resolve tourism-related issues on priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Wednesday has directed the concerned authorities to resolve tourism-related issues on top priority, to further boost the sector, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan directed the departments concerned to immediately finalize and furnish suggestions aimed at extending facilitation including tax exemptions to those interested in developing tourist resorts and the world class hotels.

Alluding to the rest houses and other historic places in Jhelum and its adjoining areas, the prime minister said the public-private partnership model should be used for the rehabilitation of these buildings.

The meeting was informed that the services of an international organization have been hired for the promotion of investment in the tourism sector in Punjab.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a draft of master plans has been prepared for four integrated tourism zones.

It was informed that rules and regulations framed in Punjab regarding tourism will be enforced at the earliest whilst in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these are in the implementation phase.

The meeting was informed that a centralized tourism website is fully functional for the promotion of tourism in all four provinces.

PM Imran Khan was also briefed about the progress made so far to make Attock and Bala Hisar Fort as the tourist centers.

The meeting was informed that Civil Aviation has made amendments in its rules for the launch of Air Safari Service at tourist spots.