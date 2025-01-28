PTI founder ‘dissolves’ International Coordination Committee: Sources

RAWALPINDI: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has dissolved the international coordination committee formed yesterday, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, a new committee has been established by Imran Khan to oversee international relations and coordination on behalf of PTI.

This committee will handle various matters and facilitate PTI’s connections at the global level, sources added.

Following Imran Khan’s directives, an official notification regarding the new committee will be issued soon, sources confirmed.

Earlier, the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan had demanded for an immediate meeting with the negotiating team to address the ongoing political situation.

According to reports, Salman Akram Raja, stated that the PTI founder Imran Khan believes negotiations are crucial to gaining clarity on the events of May 9 and November 26.

Imran Khan emphasised that these talks should not be misunderstood as a sign of weakness but as a necessary step towards understanding the political turmoil surrounding PTI.

Salman Akram Raja also confirmed that letters addressed to the judiciary had been prepared, with copies sent to Adiala Jail for Imran Khan’s signature.

Additionally, Raja revealed that on the request of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, Junaid Akbar has been assigned a new organizational responsibility in the province. Aaliya Hamza will also be given a key role, with an official notification to follow soon.

Raja further explained that PTI intends to bring forward materials related to the May 9 and November 26 events to the public.

This move, according to Raja, is designed to expose the facts surrounding these incidents and strengthen PTI’s position.

As per Raja, PTI supremo has also reaffirmed that the party will not back down from its mandate, which they claim has been unjustly taken from them.

Khan’s call for negotiations is part of a broader strategy to engage with other political parties.

Salman Akram Raja revealed that PTI is working on forming a larger political council or jirga to discuss the party’s grievances and to strengthen its influence within Pakistan’s political framework.