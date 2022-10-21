Imran Khan disqualification: ECP issues parts of detailed judgement of Toshakhana reference

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a detailed judgment of the Toshakhana reference against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in their verdict in the Toshakhana reference on Friday. The ECP issued the 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

According to the detailed judgement the PTI Chief has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), stating he submitted a false statement and declaration.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. Imran Khan did not declare the items bought from the Toshakhana in his declaration, it added.

The detailed judgement did not have the signatures of the member Punjab of the ECP Babar Hassan Bharwana. A statement by the ECP told that member Punjab was ill, which is why he could not sign the verdict.

PTI to challenge decision

Soon after the verdict was announced, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced to challenge former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana reference in Islamabad High Court (IHC)

