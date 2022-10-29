Imran Khan disqualification: IHC to hold hearing on PTI petition on Monday

PTI’s challenge petition against Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be held in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

The first hearing of PTI’s petition challenging the ECP’s decision in the Toshakhana reference would be held on Monday and chaired by Justice Amir Farooq. Imran Khan had challenged the ECP’s decision to disqualify him for not misdeclaring his assets.

The former Prime Minister’s legal team had addressed the registrar’s office’s objections to the challenge petition. The PTI Chief has urged the IHC to dismiss the ECP decision.

On October 24 the ECP issued the written judgment of the Toshakhana reference against the former Prime Minister. The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference on October 21.

The judgement read, “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“Imran Khan’s bank account details were received from the State Bank of Pakistan. He had 51.6 million rupees in his account at the end of 2018-19,” the decision read.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts.” “Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” the ECP decision read. “His returns do not meet the bank record. He didn’t explain that the mistake in his returns was unintentional. Imran Khan accepted that he didn’t declare the gifts, or the money earned from their sale in the Year 2019-20,” according to the verdict.

