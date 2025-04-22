PTI founder himself doesn’t want to meet Aleema Khan, claims Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan himself does not want to meet his sister Aleema Khanum.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Hanif Abbasi claimed that there is a dispute between Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi and his sister Aleema Khanum.

“Imran Khan himself doesn’t want to meet , so how can we arrange a meeting?,” he asked

The PML-N MNA said that the PTI is divided into 14 groups, with each group accusing the other of various wrongdoings.

“There are so many groups in PTI that they are busy leveling allegations against each other,” Hanif Abbasi added.

He said that Salman Akram is wrong in saying that there has been no meeting for a month.

Speaking on Imran Khan’s release, he said that the PTI founder can come out only through the courts.

Hanif Abbasi said that the Punjab government is currently incomparable with any other provincial government. “Chief Minister Punjab will succeed in the next elections based on her performance.

Earlier, Aleema Khanum filed a contempt of court plea against authorities concerned for denying their meeting with the incarcerated former prime minister.

Aleema Khanum approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through her counsel through Advocate Ali Bukhari and maintained that the jail authorities are not allowing the visits, despite the court orders.

Aleema Khanum requested the IHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Punjab Home Secretary and Superintendent of Prisons for not following court orders.

The petitioner argued that Imran Khan’s meeting with his lawyers and family members is his legal right. She said that a lists of lawyers, family members and friends who are willing to meet Imran Khan have also been compiled.