Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Imran Khan expresses displeasure over PTI Karachi’s decisions

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed displeasure over the leadership of the party’s Karachi chapter for not taking part in the by-elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan expressed displeasure over PTI Karachi leadership for not taking part in NA-240 by-elections. He said that PTI should have contest the by-polls in the NA-240 constituency.

The PTI Karachi leaders gave the reason for not participating in the by-polls, saying that they want to expose the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) besides showing low turn-out without PTI.

After being scolded by Khan, PTI Karachi decided to contest the upcoming by-elections in NA-245, Karachi.

READ: IMRAN KHAN CONVEYED ‘IMPORTANT MESSAGE’ IN BANI GALA

The National Assembly (NA) seat fell vacant after the demise of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to contest by-election on NA-245 seat.

Addressing a press conference today, PTI leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that the party will contest the NA-245 election, pointing out that all political parties including MQM-P have been rejected by the citizens.

He termed the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government as ‘oppressive’, saying that despite being in government for 14 years, they have failed to provide basic necessities to the citizens.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.