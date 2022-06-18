Imran Khan expresses displeasure over PTI Karachi’s decisions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed displeasure over the leadership of the party’s Karachi chapter for not taking part in the by-elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan expressed displeasure over PTI Karachi leadership for not taking part in NA-240 by-elections. He said that PTI should have contest the by-polls in the NA-240 constituency.

The PTI Karachi leaders gave the reason for not participating in the by-polls, saying that they want to expose the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) besides showing low turn-out without PTI.

After being scolded by Khan, PTI Karachi decided to contest the upcoming by-elections in NA-245, Karachi.

READ: IMRAN KHAN CONVEYED ‘IMPORTANT MESSAGE’ IN BANI GALA

The National Assembly (NA) seat fell vacant after the demise of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to contest by-election on NA-245 seat.

Addressing a press conference today, PTI leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that the party will contest the NA-245 election, pointing out that all political parties including MQM-P have been rejected by the citizens.

He termed the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government as ‘oppressive’, saying that despite being in government for 14 years, they have failed to provide basic necessities to the citizens.

Comments