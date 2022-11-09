Imran Khan extends good wishes for Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Imran Khan has expressed good wishes for the national team, playing the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against NZ.

In his tweet, Imran Khan extended his good wishes for Babar Azam and his team and said we expect you to fight till the last ball of the game.

Wishing Babar Azam and his team prayers and best wishes from the nation. All we expect from you is to fight till the last ball. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has also expressed good wishes for the Pakistan team.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

PLAYING XIs



New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

