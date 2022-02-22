PM Imran extends ‘heartiest greetings’ to Saudi Arabia on Founding Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to popular micro-blogging site Twitter Tuesday to felicitate Saudi Arabia on the kingdom’s Founding Day.

“On the historic Founding Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I extend our heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz; HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman; & brotherly people of the Kingdom,” PM Khan wrote in the Twitter post.

“May our two countries & our people prosper.”

For the first time, the kingdom is celebrating the anniversary of the Founding Day of the first Saudi State on Feb.22, Tuesday.

On Jan 27, Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman had issued a Royal Order to commemorate Feb 22 every year as the nation’s Founding Day.

