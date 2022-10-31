Imran Khan’s interim bail extended in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: Banking court on Monday extended interim bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

Judge Rakshanda Shaheen took up the case. Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and lawyer Intizar appeared before the court to represent Imran Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s counsel filed plea seeking today’s exemption from appearance. Imran Khan is in Lahore leading the Azadi Long March, he cannot appear before the court today, please grant a day exemption, the lawyer pleaded with the court.

Meanwhile, Raja Rizwan Abbasi opposed the plea sought the cancellation of the PTI chief’s interim.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides reserved its verdict. Later, the court extended interim bail of the former prime minister until November 10 in a prohibited funding case.

Imran Khan, others booked by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

Read more: Imran Khan, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments