PTI founder administered Anti-VEGF intravitreal injection: PIMS ED

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Professor Dr Rana Imran Sikander, on Saturday confirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was treated at PIMS.

In a video statement, Dr Sikander said that the 74-year-old Imran Khan had recently complained of reduced vision in his right eye.

He said that a senior, qualified ophthalmologist from PIMS conducted a comprehensive eye examination at Adiala Jail. The assessment included a slit-lamp examination, fundoscopy (ophthalmoscopy), intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement, essential laboratory tests, and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) of the retina.

Based on the evaluation, Imran Khan was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (RVO), a serious condition caused by blockage of the veins responsible for draining blood from the retina. Hospital-based follow-up treatment was subsequently recommended.

“Accordingly, Imran Khan was brought to PIMS on the night between Saturday and Sunday for the advised procedure,” Dr Sikander said.

He added that the treatment plan, which involved administering an Anti-VEGF intravitreal injection—where medication is injected into the vitreous of the eye to treat conditions such as vein occlusions—was fully explained to the patient, and informed consent was obtained prior to the procedure.

The procedure was performed in the operating theatre under standard sterile protocols and medical monitoring and was completed smoothly in approximately 20 minutes.

Dr Sikander said the patient remained clinically stable throughout the procedure and was discharged with routine post-procedure care instructions, follow-up advice, and relevant medical documentation.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar had confirmed that Imran Khan was taken to PIMS last week for a medical procedure on the advice of eye specialists.

Speaking to the media, Tarar said that eye specialists had initially examined Imran Khan at Adiala Jail and later recommended his transfer to PIMS for further evaluation and a minor medical procedure.