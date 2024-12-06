Cases registered against PTI founder reach 188 countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The number of cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan across the country has risen to 188, ARY News reported.

As per details, this increase came after a report was submitted to the Islamabad High Court in response to a petition filed by PTI founder’s sister, Norin.

Breaking down the cases by region, Punjab leads with 99 cases registered against Imran Khan, according to the Ministry of Interior’s report.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has two cases, while Islamabad has 76 cases, as per the Islamabad Police’s report.

Additionally, seven cases are pending investigation with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and three more are under inquiry with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Imran Khan is also facing cases related to the October, November, and December protests. Furthermore, an appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case is pending.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder along with 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in the GHQ attack case.

An anti-terrorism court judge Judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Imran Khan and 60 other party leaders in the GHQ attack case.

Imran Khan, currently confined in Adiala Jail, was re-arrested by the police in the New Town PS case after being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.