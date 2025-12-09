PTI founder could face treason charges, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the possibility of a treason case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, “cannot be ruled out”, confirming that the government is examining multiple developments that led to the recent strong statement issued by the DG ISPR.

Speaking in the ARY News programme Khabar, Rana Sanaullah was asked whether the government could initiate a treason case against the PTI founder, Imran Khan. He replied that “the possibility cannot be rejected,” adding that recent actions, controversial social media posts, and statements from the PTI founder’s family were all under review.

He revealed that before the recent Adiala meeting, a clear assurance was given that no press conference or political statement would follow, yet Imran Khan’s “controversial post” emerged shortly after. He said the DG ISPR’s press conference was not coordinated with the government and that they had no prior knowledge of what the DG would say.

Rana Sanaullah said intelligence agencies had been monitoring activities since the Jaffer Express incident, noting that Indian, Afghan, and PTI-aligned media appeared to be pushing the same narrative against Pakistan. According to him, several past incidents also showed “continued facilitation and links.”

He reiterated that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, had never permitted his party to negotiate, claiming that neither now nor in the past did the jailed former prime minister show any willingness for dialogue. Sanaullah added that PM Shehbaz Sharif had repeatedly attempted political reconciliation, but the PTI founder refused every time.

He further stated that Imran Khan’s politics had “never been democratic,” arguing that even while in power, he would publicly say he wanted to “eliminate all politicians.”

Warning the PTI leadership, Rana Sanaullah claimed the party was heading toward the same fate as the MQM founder. He said one faction was now essentially “PTI Adiala” and the other “PTI Pakistan.”

Regarding the DG ISPR’s statement, he insisted the message was clear and decisive, stressing that criticism of the army chief or the institution would not be tolerated—especially at a time when soldiers were sacrificing their lives in KP and Balochistan.

Sanaullah added that the government fully endorsed the DG ISPR’s statement, clarifying that it was not a political comment but a carefully written and considered institutional message.

He said those crossing red lines against the military leadership “will face consequences” and emphasized that only those who pursue politics democratically will survive politically, while “abusive politics” would meet an MQM-like end.

He concluded that the door for talks with the PTI founder “was never open,” and one-sided reconciliation is not possible, especially when the PTI founder “is neither willing nor allows anyone else in his party to talk.”