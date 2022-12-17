Imran Khan files defamation case against Geo, Umar Farooq Zahoor

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan said Saturday that his lawyers had filed a defamation case against Geo TV, its anchor Shahzeb Khanzada and businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in UAE over leveling allegations regarding Toshakhana gifts, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said his UAE lawyers led by Hassan Shad had filed criminal defamation (libel and slander) proceedings under UAE law against Geo TV, Shahzeb Khanzada and Umer Farooq Zahoor.

My UAE lawyers led by Hassan Shad have now filed criminal defamation (libel and slander) proceedings under UAE law against Geo TV, Shahzeb Khanzada and fraudster Umer Farooq Zahoor. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 17, 2022

The latest move by Imran Khan came almost a month after Zahoor appeared on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, claiming that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Moham­mad Bin Salman — for $2 million.

On Dec. 5, the former prime minister said that he had started preparation to sue Geo News in the United Kingdom (UK) over leveling allegations against him for selling an expensive wristwatch, he bought from Toshakhana.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier announced that he had instructed lawyers in UK, including Leading Counsel, to start legal proceedings against Geo News pursuant to the Pre Action-Protocol for Media & Communications Claims.

“A formal letter of claim has been served today on Geo TV Limited in London and they have 14 days to respond,” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

