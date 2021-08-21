PM Imran Khan praises ‘hero’ firefighter who laid down life protecting ‘Green Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to a forest department official Jamshid Iqbal who laid down his life while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest and termed him a hero, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal account, Imran Khan said that on 19 August another hero of Forest Dept, Jamshid Iqbal, Forester Chitral Forest Division embraced martyrdom in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01.

On 19 Aug another hero of Forest Dept, Jamshid Iqbal, Forester Chitral Forest Div embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01. These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GDYNoFUQyz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2021



“These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan.”

This is not the first time that the premier has highlighted the officials who have performed better and yesterday Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day after he was filmed saving the life of a man who fell off a moving train.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, the prime minister said they have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday praised a young policeman for his commitment to service as he saved the life of a person, who fell off a moving train.