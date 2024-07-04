Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 16 years of ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’

The beloved film “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na” celebrated its 16th anniversary with a special tribute from its cast.

Aamir Khan Productions marked the occasion on Instagram with a video which they captioned, “16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love.”

The video featured Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Alishka Varde, Sugandha Garg, Manjari Fadnnis, and others singing the iconic song ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’.

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film resonated with millennials, depicting their relationships and college life.

Ayaz Khan also starred in the film, playing Genelia’s fiancé.

The music of “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na” remains timeless, with tracks like ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi’, ‘Pappu Can’t Dance’, and ‘Kahin To Hogi Wo’ still cherished by audiences.