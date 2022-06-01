Imran Khan gets PTI’s performance report during Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has received a performance report of the party during Azadi Long March, held on May 25, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The report compiled by a four-member committee stated the role of the party, leaders and workers during the Azadi March. Furthermore, details about the departure of caravans from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also mentioned in the report.

The details of media reports during the march are also included in the performance report. The sources said the ousted prime minister will announce his future course of action after reviewing the findings in the report.

Earlier it was reported that Imran Khan was not happy with the performance of the PTI leaders and workers during the march and had ordered to prepare a performance report.

Read more: Imran Khan: ‘All Pakistanis must come out for Haqeeqi Azadi March after SC ruling’

On May 25, the ousted prime minister held a long protest march against the present government, demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and to conduct the next general election.

Khan after departing for Islamabad from the Wali Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday afternoon, asked: “all Pakistanis” to take to the streets in their respective cities and appealed to women and children to come out of their homes for “real independence.

Comments