PM Imran Khan asked to impose governor rule in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose governor rule in the province citing anti-economy and anti-business measures from the provincial government in the guise of COVID SOPs, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Khurram Sher Zaman said this as he visited Karachi traders, who had objected to the provincial government’s decision to impose a lockdown in the province especially in Karachi.

“We are with traders and will back their decision whenever they announce to open their shops,” he said and blamed that the provincial government wanted to ruin the economy.

If this continues we would have no other option but to impose a governor rule, Zaman said while pleading to the prime minister that the situation in Sindh province is worsening and people wanted strict measures from the prime minister to save their livelihood.

He said that the prime minister should find a way out for the Sindh province, ensuring that people are rid of the incompetent provincial government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan during live interaction with the public on Sunday also opposed lockdown in Sindh province and said that they would not impose lockdown at any cost in the country as it would ruin the economy.

“Look at the cost Indian government had to pay after they abruptly imposed a lockdown, leading their economy to sink down,” he said and added that on the contrary, Pakistan imposed restrictions in specific areas, creating a balance between the economy and COVID-19 SOPs.