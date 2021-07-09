PM wants govt officials’ performance linked with handling complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the Establishment Division to evolve a mechanism regarding linking the performance report of government officials with the resolution of public complaints.

According to the PM office, a letter has been issued to the establishment division in this regard.

The letter states that addressing public complaints should be the top priority of a government official.

Immediate redressal of complaint and public satisfaction on it is the best scale to gauge the performance of a government official.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to reopen as many as 155,000 public complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen Portal to redress the grievance of the complainants.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Khan instructed that complaints of dissatisfied citizens registered during the period of July to December last year should be reopened.

Resolving public issues is the top priority of the government and any negligence in the redressal of grievances will not be tolerated, the prime minister had warned.