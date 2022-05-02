Imran Khan has a question for Biden administration

Former PM Imran Khan on Monday posted a series of tweets asking some questions from US President Joe Biden’s administration and demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a judicial commission to probe the US-backed conspiracy to oust his government, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan, while tweeting a video of US defence analyst Rebecca Grant, asked Biden administration as to what actually the gained after removing a democratically-elected PM of Pakistan?.

“My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 mn people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?” asked Imran Khan.

He also tweeted a video of US defence analyst Rebecca Grant and said that if anyone had any doubts about US regime change conspiracy this video should remove all doubts as to why a democratically-elected PM and his govt were removed. Clearly the US wants an obedient puppet as PM who will not allow Pakistan’s choice of neutrality in a European war, a PM who will be obedient to US demands;who will not sign agreements with Russia & who will downgrade our strategic r’ship with China. If a PM asserts Pak’s sovereignty & an indep foreign policy he will be removed & a subservient, crooked PM like Shahbaz Sharif will be brought in.

In the video, Defence analyst Rebecca Grant was asked about the message she would give to Pakistan which is a nuclear power and has a big army.

In her response, Grant said Pakistan needs to support Ukraine. They would also need to end all their agreements with Russia and also should stop seeking any future deals with Russia. Rebecca Grant said that Pakistan needs to limit its involvement with China.

The US defence analyst said that Pakistan also needs to end anti-US policies which are part of the reasons Imran Khan had been voted out of the prime minister’s office a few weeks ago. Hence it’s time that Pakistan should end anti-USA policies and end its dealings with Russia.

Imran Khan concluded by saying that after this reaffirmation of US regime change conspiracy that was evident from the cipher message sent by out envoy in Washington, it is surely the duty of Chief Justice of Pakistan to forma judicial commission to hold public hearings on all those who were involved in this conspiracy.

It is pertinent to note here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has accused US of backing a conspiracy to remove his government through a vote of no-confidence last month.

He has since spoken to huge anti-govt rallies in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar and has demanded judicial probe in what he terms the US-backed conspiracy to get rid of his government and install a “government of US puppets”.

