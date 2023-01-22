Imran Khan has debases politics, polarised society: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for political debasement in the country, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote that Imran Khan’s politics has divided the society into factions and weakened the state institutions.

He further added that the former premier victimized Nawaz Sharif in 2013 in the name of accountability. “Khan was part of the campaign to remove Nawaz Sharif from the political scene.” He stated.

In his tweet, he further wrote that the PTI chairman was responsible for the turmoil and chaos since 2013. Moreover, he also blamed Khan’s strategy which poisoned the political culture in Pakistan.

Imran Niazi has been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif & victimize PML-N in the name of accountability. From 2013 on, he has been an agent of anarchy & chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarised society & undermined state institutions. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023

Earlier in January, PM Shehbaz Sharif slammed former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan for ruining ties with friendly countries.

He said that the former prime minister has not started any project for the people of Pakistan. The PM said that instead of showing his gratitude to China which brought $30 billion investment in Pakistan, the PTI chief levelled corruption charges against the Chinese officials thus enraging them.

PM Shehbaz Sharif termed Imran Khan the worst and most unsuccessful prime minister the country ever had. The PTI chief proved himself ungracious towards those who helped him ‘with their full might’ to take the reins of power, he added.

