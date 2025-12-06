PTI founder has reached “point of no return,” claims Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda launched a blistering attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leadership, claiming that the recent escalation of tensions was part of a “planned strategy.” He said the state had already identified “those acting against Pakistan,” adding that PTI founder Imran Khan’s political direction had taken him “to a point of no return.”

Speaking in the ARY News programme Aitraaz Hai, Vawda repeated his long-standing allegation that PTI has been operating “in coordination with India and Afghanistan,” insisting that the party was deliberately pushing the country toward confrontation.

He argued that those within PTI using what he described as “abusive and incendiary language” were attempting political suicide by provoking chaos.

Vawda said the campaign to incite violence, especially the recent remarks about harming state officials, amounted to an attack on the state itself.

He warned that any attempt to fuel ethnic division would fail, saying Pakistan’s armed forces were made up of “Pathans, Sindhis, Baloch, Muhajirs—every community loyal to this country.”

Faisal Vawda accused PTI of deliberately turning political issues into ethnic ones to avoid looming legal consequences, including possible disqualification, governor’s rule, and cases linked to May 9.

He reiterated that “a small group” of individuals inside PTI were promoting the language of “India and Afghanistan” and issuing threats against military officers.

Vawda also claimed that several politicians and senators who had called for violence were “on the list” he had shared earlier and warned that from Monday onward, the state would begin taking action against them.

“Those trying to ignite ethnic fire will burn in it themselves,” he said.

According to Vawda, the confrontation has been wrongly portrayed as a clash between the PTI founder Imran Khan and the military. He said political actors had stepped aside and allowed this perception to grow, which he insisted was “dangerous and misleading.”

He added that if there was to be confrontation, all political actors must face it together: “No one will be allowed to enjoy the benefits on the side while pushing others forward into the fight,” he said.

Faisal Vawda concluded by stressing that Pakistan’s institutions, the army chief, the armed forces, and the martyrs would not tolerate “any filth or abuse,” warning that anyone attacking the state would receive “an answer stronger than the one they attempt to deliver.”