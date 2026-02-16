Achakzai, Nasir Abbas confirm meeting doctors treating PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, have confirmed meeting doctors treating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and shared details of their discussion regarding his eye condition, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Mahmood Khan Achakzai said doctors informed him that Imran Khan had earlier complained of difficulty seeing a clock mounted on the wall. However, following treatment, his vision improved to the extent that he could clearly see the hands of the clock.

Separately, Raja Nasir Abbas confirmed that he also met the doctors attending to the PTI founder. He said he was present during the interaction but declined to provide further medical details, stating that he was not qualified to comment on clinical matters.

Allama Nasir Abbas added that Achakzai would share the specifics of the meeting and its outcomes.

The remarks come amid ongoing updates about the PTI founder’s medical evaluation and treatment, which have been closely followed by party leaders and supporters.

Imran Khan’s Medical Report Obtained

Earlier, a medical report on the eye condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, was obtained by ARY News, detailing findings of a medical board examination conducted on February 15, 2026.

According to the report, the medical board assessed Imran Khan during a visit to Adiala Jail and later briefed party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between 9:00pm and 10:20pm the same day.

Imran Khan’s personal physicians, Dr. Asim Yusuf and Dr. Khurram Mirza, were also briefed by phone for over 25 minutes. Both the leaders and doctors expressed satisfaction and confidence in the treatment plan.

The report was compiled by Prof Nadeem Qureshi, head of retina at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, and signed by Professor Arif Khan, head of ophthalmology at PIMS.

Medical findings showed unaided visual acuity of 6/24 (partial) in the right eye and 6/9 in the left, improving to 6/9 and 6/6, respectively with corrective lenses. Slit-lamp examination found the anterior segments and corneas clear in both eyes. The vitreous was clear with mild haze and minor internal spots observed.

Doctors noted redness and dilated vessels in the right eye of PTI founder Imran Khan with four to five cotton-wool spots, while the left eye’s vision remained normal. Swelling in the affected eye has begun to subside, and vision has improved from 6/36 to 6/9 (partial), which was described as encouraging.

The report recommends continued use of prescribed eye drops, including Nevanac, Cosopt and Systane Ultra and continuation of ongoing treatment.