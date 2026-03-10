Aleema Khan rejects claims of rift between PTI leadership and family

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Tuesday expressed serious concern over his health, claiming that family members and lawyers have been barred from meeting him for several months.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said the family had not been allowed to meet the PTI founder since October 16, adding that both family members and legal representatives had been denied access for the past five months.

She said authorities had not provided any clear explanation for preventing the meetings, which had caused deep concern among the family.

Aleema Khan particularly raised concerns about Imran Khan’s eye condition, stating that the family had not been informed about his medical situation.

“We are very worried about his eye. No information has been shared with us,” she said, adding that doctors had already stated that adequate facilities for eye treatment were not available at PIMS.

She demanded that the PTI founder’s treatment should take place in the presence of his family members and his personal doctor.

Questioning the delay in medical care, Aleema Khan asked whether authorities wanted to risk damage to his second eye as well.

She said the family could accept restrictions on meetings but stressed that there should be no compromise on medical treatment.

Aleema Khan also rejected claims suggesting that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and PTI leadership were on the same page regarding the matter.

She said those whose names were being associated with Mohsin Naqvi should clarify their positions themselves.

According to her, the authorities had no intention of releasing the PTI founder and were spreading different narratives to divert attention.

She also dismissed allegations by Mohsin Naqvi that the PTI leadership and the family were divided, insisting that such claims were not credible.

Aleema Khan reiterated that Imran Khan’s medical treatment was essential and said the family would not compromise on the issue.