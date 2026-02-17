"No improvement in PTI founder’s eye condition": Maryam Wattoo reports Bushra Bibi’s urgent plea

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has expressed concern over her husband’s ongoing eye problems and called for urgent legal action, according to her sister, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, ARY News reported.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo took to X (formerly Twitter) to report that Imran Khan told Bushra Bibi he is deeply concerned about his eye condition, saying there has been no improvement despite ongoing treatment.

Today during the jail meetings, Imran Khan told his wife Bushra Imran that he is deeply concerned about his eye, as it is not improving.

He said that doctors sent by the government conducted blood tests also but did not share the reports with him. He added that even if the… — Maryam Riaz Wattoo (@soulful7867) February 17, 2026

He also informed his wife that government-appointed doctors had conducted blood tests, but he was not provided copies of the reports, and even if they were shared, he would remain unconvinced of their findings.

Imran Khan reportedly told Bushra Bibi that he would not be satisfied until his personal doctors, including Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Asim, were allowed to examine him and review the tests, says Maryam Riaz Wattoo.

Following these concerns, Bushra Bibi has requested that the PTI founder’s legal team immediately approach the Supreme Court, seeking urgent intervention.

She has demanded that a petition be filed for an emergency hearing to ensure that Imran Khan’s personal physicians are granted permission to conduct a medical examination as soon as possible.

Earlier, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to take immediate action to ensure proper medical care for party founder Imran Khan.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo took on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that the PTI founder had previously met with Bushra Bibi. During the meeting, Bushra Bibi expressed serious concern about the founder’s health. She reportedly noted that even after receiving an eye injection, the PTI founder’s affected eye had not improved by more than 10 percent.

She demanded that immediate access to Imran Khan’s personal physician be ensured without delay. Maryam Riaz also urged PTI leaders to approach the courts regarding the deteriorating health of the party founder.

She further said that the PTI founder’s health condition should be raised before human rights organizations and the international media. According to her, the PTI founder urgently requires regular and proper medical care.