Salman Akram Raja says PTI will not trust government medical report on founder

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding permission to meet the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, and calling for a comprehensive medical examination for him, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said party leaders attempted to meet the Chief Justice but were unable to do so.

“We tried to arrange a meeting a short while ago, but it could not take place. I will try again,” Raja said while addressing journalists outside the apex court.

He described the matter as one of humanitarian concern, saying the PTI founder Imran Khan, currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail, remains the leader of the nation and should be granted access to medical care and family contact.

“This is a humanitarian case. The person in Adiala is the leader of the nation. It is the right of the nation, our party, and his family that meetings with him should be allowed,” he said.

Salman Akram Raja emphasized that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, requires a complete medical check-up, not just treatment related to his eye condition. He added that the examination should be conducted at Shifa International Hospital.

“The PTI founder must undergo treatment at Shifa International, and his overall medical check-up is necessary,” he stated.

The PTI leader also referred to two separate medical assessments regarding the PTI founder’s health — one prepared by lawyer Salman Safdar and another by government authorities — saying the party does not trust the official report.

“We will not rely on any government report,” Raja said.

He further noted that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, was recently able to speak with his sons due to the intervention of the Chief Justice.

Salman Akram Raja added that the current moment is not about launching a movement or holding negotiations but about ensuring the PTI founder’s health and rights.

“We could not meet the Chief Justice today, but we will try again,” he said.