Aleema Khan questions govt, PTI leadership over founder’s treatment

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, criticized both the government and PTI leadership while raising concerns about her brother’s medical treatment, speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi alongside her lawyer Faisal Malik, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Aleema Khan said that when a government begins to challenge the Constitution, it raises serious concerns about the rule of law. She stated that the PTI founder had repeatedly sent messages asking lawyers to ensure that his cases were fixed for hearings in court.

She questioned whether senators and members of the National Assembly had a responsibility to push for the hearings of the PTI founder Imran Khan’s cases. Referring to his health, Aleema said the PTI founder was facing an eye problem and added that if she were a lawyer, she would prepare throughout the night to file the necessary case.

Aleema further revealed that Gohar Ali Khan had received a call asking him to provide the names of two doctors to be sent to the jail. However, she said she insisted that doctors should not examine him in jail and that the PTI founder’s tests should instead be conducted at a hospital.

She claimed that Mohsin Naqvi had earlier said that Gohar Ali Khan would accompany Imran Khan for medical examination, suggesting that several people were already aware of the arrangements. According to Aleema, the party had assured that the PTI founder would be taken to Shifa International Hospital and that one family member and his personal doctor would accompany him.

Aleema alleged that the details of these discussions were concealed from the family and questioned why the information had been withheld. She said that Imran Khan had sent a message on Tuesday expressing dissatisfaction with his treatment and urging that his concerns be raised publicly. She added that the information shared by Bushra Bibi with her family was later conveyed to them.

Meanwhile, lawyer Faisal Malik said the case against Aleema Khan relates to allegations that the PTI founder called for a protest on November 27 and that the message was conveyed by Aleema Khan. However, he said the investigating officer admitted that Imran Khan had not been formally included in the investigation.

Malik argued that the case began with a statement attributed to the PTI founder, yet he was not made part of the investigation. He added that judges also bear responsibility to ensure decisions are made strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law, expressing hope that Aleema Khan would receive justice.