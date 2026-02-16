Shaukat Khanum CMO comments on PTI founder’s medical updates

ISLAMABAD: Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Dr. Aasim Yusuf, confirmed that he received a briefing from the doctors treating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Dr. Asim Yusuf stated that the discussion took place around 9:45pm and lasted approximately 40 minutes. He requested that Dr. Khurram Mirza also join the call for a comprehensive briefing.

According to Dr. Aasim Yusuf, the doctors provided details regarding how long they have been monitoring Imran Khan, the diagnosis, and the ongoing treatment plan. They also confirmed that they examined him in the afternoon of the previous day.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial CMO noted that Imran Khan’s health is showing improvement. His eye condition has improved, and there has been a noticeable enhancement in vision.

Dr. Yusuf clarified that while he could not independently verify or refute the doctors’ statements, he has neither personally examined the PTI founder nor spoken directly with him. He added that even the family-nominated doctors have not yet been able to examine him.

He requested that either he or Dr. Faisal Sultan be allowed to meet the PTI founder directly and recommended that any further treatment take place at Shifa International Hospital.

PTI Founder’s Medical Report Obtained

Earlier, a medical report on the eye condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, was obtained by ARY News, detailing findings of a medical board examination conducted on February 15, 2026.

According to the report, the medical board assessed Imran Khan during a visit to Adiala Jail and later briefed party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between 9:00pm and 10:20pm the same day.

Imran Khan’s personal physicians, Dr. Asim Yusuf and Dr. Khurram Mirza, were also briefed by phone for over 25 minutes. Both the leaders and doctors expressed satisfaction and confidence in the treatment plan.

The report was compiled by Prof Nadeem Qureshi, head of retina at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, and signed by Professor Arif Khan, head of ophthalmology at PIMS.

Medical findings showed unaided visual acuity of 6/24 (partial) in the right eye and 6/9 in the left, improving to 6/9 and 6/6, respectively with corrective lenses. Slit-lamp examination found the anterior segments and corneas clear in both eyes. The vitreous was clear with mild haze and minor internal spots observed.

Doctors noted redness and dilated vessels in the right eye of PTI founder Imran Khan with four to five cotton-wool spots, while the left eye’s vision remained normal. Swelling in the affected eye has begun to subside, and vision has improved from 6/36 to 6/9 (partial), which was described as encouraging.