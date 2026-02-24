Bushra Bibi’s sister shares update on PTI founder’s eye treatment after second injection

ISLAMABAD: Sister of Bushra Bibi, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, shared an update on the health of Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, after he was administered a second injection for his eye treatment, ARY News reported.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was visited today by her daughter and family members.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Wattoo also shared an update on the health of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan.

My bhabi and Bushra BB’s daughter family met #BushraImranKhan today.

As Khan sahib received his second injection just last night, it is too early to determine whether it will have any effect or not.

His eye remains swollen, and his condition is unchanged from last week.

Khan… — Maryam Riaz Wattoo (@soulful7867) February 24, 2026



She said the PTI founder received a second injection for his eye treatment late last night, adding that it is too early to determine whether the injection will have any effect.

According to Wattoo, the former prime minister’s eye remains swollen, and there has been no significant improvement in his condition since last week.

She further stated that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, has once again urged that his lawyers file applications seeking immediate permission for examination by personal doctors.

Wattoo added that the PTI founder’s lawyers and sisters should submit requests to allow private medical specialists to examine him without delay.

PTI founder’s sister falls into drain near Adiala Jail

Earlier, an unfortunate incident occurred near Adiala Jail when Noreen Niazi, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, reportedly slipped and fell into a drain while on her way to meet him.

According to initial reports, Noreen Niazi was accompanied by a female party worker when the incident took place near the Dahgal check post close to the jail premises. Both women were attempting to cross a drain that is currently under construction when their feet slipped.

As a result, the two women fell into the drain. However, they were quickly assisted and brought out, and no serious injuries have been reported so far.

Sources said the incident occurred as Noreen Niazi arrived in the area to meet the incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Further details about the situation are still emerging, while party members and local authorities confirmed that the women were safe following the fall.

The incident briefly caused concern among party workers present in the area, but both individuals were reportedly able to continue after being helped out of the drain.