Uzma Khanum meets PTI founder, provides health update

RAWALPINDI: Rumors surrounding the health of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan were put to rest on Tuesday after his sister, Uzma Khanum, met him at Adiala Jail and confirmed that he is in good health, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Uzma Khanum said her brother was “fine and stable,” dismissing speculation about his condition. However, she added that the PTI founder was being subjected to continuous mental stress and was kept in solitary confinement.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had said that a meeting between Imran Khan and his sisters was long overdue, noting that they had not been allowed to see him for a month. He confirmed that Uzma Khanum had finally been granted permission to visit.

Barrister Gohar said the meeting was essential, as it offered much-needed clarity and reassurance to the family and party workers. He added that despite his own name being included in the visitors’ list, he had not yet been informed about any permission for his meeting with the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

He said that the prolonged delay in arranging the meeting had caused “deep concern” among the family and supporters.

Earlier, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said that reports circulating in the Indian and Afghan media regarding the health of the PTI founder are fake and baseless.

Responding to the points of the PTI in the Senate, Chaudhry said Imran Khan is in good health and all facilities are being provided to him.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, is the first VIP prisoner in Pakistan’s history

Speaking to the Senate Session, Talal Chaudhry said that no other prisoner in Pakistan has been provided facilities like a chicken, exercise machines, or six separate rooms, as has been alleged for the PTI founder.

He added that family members of the PTI founder, Imran Khan, meet him separately with lawyers and other officials, in accordance with the jail manual.