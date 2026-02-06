PTI founder’s medical report sent to jail, family receives copy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has forwarded the medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, while his family has also received a copy of the report through jail authorities in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to the medical report, the 74-year-old PTI founder, Imran Khan, complained of reduced vision in his right eye. An ophthalmology specialist examined him at Adiala Jail and, after an initial assessment, recommended a detailed eye examination at the hospital.

Acting on the doctor’s advice, he was brought to PIMS late Saturday night for further evaluation. The report states that he was fully briefed about the injection to be administered to his eye, and his consent was obtained prior to the medical procedure.

It added that the treatment was carried out under all necessary medical safety protocols. The examination and treatment lasted approximately 20 minutes. During the process, the patient (Imran Khan) appeared stable and in satisfactory condition.

After completion of the check-up, he was discharged and sent back with necessary medical instructions, the report concluded.

PIMS Executive Director Dr Imran Sikandar forwarded the report.

Imran Khan’s Current Condition

On February 03, 2026, after meeting Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, her daughter and sister-in-law conveyed her message regarding the health condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar. According to Barrister Gohar, Bushra Bibi informed family members that Imran Khan’s health condition is better than before. She also confirmed that he was shifted from jail to a hospital for medical treatment. Bushra Bibi conveyed that the PTI founder underwent treatment of his own choice, strictly in accordance with doctors’ instructions, he added.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar said that meeting the PTI founder was their right and that they would renew their demand if access is not granted.

Barrister Gohar confirmed that Bushra Bibi has met the PTI founder and that her message has been conveyed outside. He said Imran Khan’s condition is better than before; however, his medical treatment is still ongoing. He added that meetings with family members, lawyers, and doctors are also necessary.