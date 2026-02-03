PTI founder’s current condition highlighted by Bushra Bibi in message

RAWALPINDI: After meeting Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, her daughter and sister-in-law conveyed her message regarding the health condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, ARY News reported. According to Barrister Gohar, Bushra Bibi informed family members that Imran Khan’s health condition is better than before. She also confirmed that he was shifted from jail to a hospital for medical treatment. Bushra Bibi conveyed that the PTI founder underwent treatment of his own choice, strictly in accordance with doctors’ instructions, he added.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar said that meeting the PTI founder was their right and that they would renew their demand if access is not granted.

Barrister Gohar confirmed that Bushra Bibi has met the PTI founder and that her message has been conveyed outside. He said Imran Khan’s condition is better than before; however, his medical treatment is still ongoing. He added that meetings with family members, lawyers, and doctors are also necessary.

Expressing concern, Barrister Gohar said that denying meetings with the PTI founder and treating the matter lightly is worrying. He criticized the practice of limiting meetings to 10 to 20 minutes, saying such procedures are inadequate for a serious health issue.

He further said that contradictory statements are being issued regarding Imran Khan’s health, creating confusion. Clarifying the situation, Barrister Gohar stated that the PTI founder has not yet fully recovered.

He expressed hope that the situation will move toward improvement in the coming days.

ATC Issues Contempt Notice Over Imran Khan’s Access

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi issued a contempt notice to the superintendent of Adiala Jail for failing to submit a report in the case concerning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah expressed “great concern” that Imran Khan’s attendance, through the court’s video link facility, has not been properly marked for several hearings. Instead, the jail authorities have sent only a written report (Robkar), citing the non-functioning of the video link system.

The court noted that during the last hearing, the Adiala superintendent was directed to submit a report explaining both the non-availability of video link attendance and Imran Khan’s request to meet his personal physician, dentist, and eye specialist. The failure to comply constitutes a clear violation of a court order, which amounts to contempt under Section 37 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A show-cause notice under Section 37 of the ATA was issued to the superintendent, seeking an explanation. The court has summoned the jail official in person on February 6.

The development comes after Imran Khan’s legal team requested access for his personal physicians at Adiala Jail.