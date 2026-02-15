PTI founder likely to be shifted to hospital as ambulance arrives at Adiala

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is likely to be shifted to a hospital today for treatment of his eye condition, as an ambulance arrived at Adiala Jail.

The development follows reports that the former prime minister has reportedly lost around 85 percent of vision in his right eye.

According to jail sources, an ambulance along with a team of doctors reached Adiala Jail to conduct an initial medical examination.

Eye specialists and other medical professionals are expected to carry out a preliminary check-up. A decision regarding his transfer to hospital will be made after the completion of the medical assessment.

Sources said that an initial medical report regarding Imran Khan’s health and treatment in jail has been sent to the Punjab Home Department. The report includes details of his vital signs, such as blood pressure, pulse, temperature and blood sugar levels, as well as an assessment of his eye condition.

The move comes in light of the Supreme Court directives regarding the medical examination and treatment of the PTI founder.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government had decided to shift Imran Khan to Al-Shifa Eye Hospital for treatment. He added that a medical board had also been constituted to oversee his healthcare.

Chaudhry stated that the government had also facilitated telephone contact between the PTI founder and his sons. He urged that sensitive issues such as health should not be politicised and called on PTI to refrain from what he described as baseless propaganda or political point-scoring.

He emphasised that providing facilities to prisoners in accordance with the law is the responsibility of the state.

Notably, Imran Khan had also filed four applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking bail and suspension of his sentence on medical grounds in the Toshakhana-II and the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust cases.

In his applications, the PTI founder stated that he has been subjected to political victimisation.