IG Islamabad briefs PM Imran Khan over couple torture case

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him over the case pertaining to the torture of a couple, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared from the Twitter handle of the PM Office, the IG Islamabad briefed the premier on progress being made in a case pertaining to sexual harassment, confinement, and torture of a couple in sector E-11 of the federal capital.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے آئی جی اسلام آباد قاضی جمیل الرحمٰن کی ملاقات pic.twitter.com/z1uyKiIuHZ — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 9, 2021



The PM office statement reads that IG Islamabad was personally monitoring the entire matter for preparing a strong criminal case against the suspects and bring them to justice.

It was further informed that all scientific resources have been utilized to collect evidence in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter as he was also briefed on the overall law and order situation in the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Police on Wednesday arrested a prime suspect Usman allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of a couple in Islamabad and blackmailing them after an uproar on social media.

According to details, the incident occurred two months back, when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

The police authorities took prompt action and arrested the suspect after a hashtag on Twitter- arrest Usman- remained on top.