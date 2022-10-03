Imran Khan invited to join Kissan Ittehad protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) has invited former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to join its struggle in the federal capital in favour of their demands.

The protest of farmers in Islamabad, who have gathered under the umbrella of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, has entered the sixth day. The main demands of the protesting farmers include a decrease in utility bills, taxes and urea price.

The farmers said the situation was much better during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan and alleged that the incumbent government is playing delaying tactics.

They vowed not to go homes from Islamabad until the fulfilment of their legitimate demands.

Talking to newsmen, Kissan Ittehad chairman Khalid Hussain Batth threatened to give a countrywide shutdown call and gave a deadline to the government to fulfil the farmers’ demands.

Read more: Kissan Ittehad threatens countrywide shutdown, gives deadline

Batth expressed hope that the government will issue a notification after accepting the farmers’ demands.

He urged the government to issue a notification to fulfil the demands, otherwise, the protesting farmers would shut down the whole country. He added that millions of farmers will head towards Islamabad on his call.

Deadlock persisted between the government and farmers as another round of talks remained inconclusive.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah termed the farmers’ protest without any justification.

Comments