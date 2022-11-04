Imran Khan is facing the fire he himself lit up, says Molana Fazlur Rehman

Chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Molana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that PTI Chief Imran Khan is facing the fire he himself lit up, ARY News reported.

In a recent statement, the JUI-F Chief said that Imran Khan’s blatant use of religious extremism will drown him. The attack on the PTI long march took place in Punjab, which is under the PTI government, he added.

Molana said that the attacker was caught by PTI workers and Punjab Police issued his statement. The issue should be investigated thoroughly and the people should know the reality, he added.

Fazlur Rehman added that using such incidents for political gains would hurt the political process and democracy. A third force can take advantage of such incidents, he added.

The investigation into the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that suspect Naveed, who was arrested from the crime scene after the attack, was also transferred to Lahore for further probe.

The CTD officials and intelligence agencies interrogated the suspect in the CTD cell, they say.

Earlier today, the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan delivered his first address to the PTI workers from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital – Lahore after getting injured in a gun attack during the long march.

In his initial remarks, Imran Khan said that he received four bullets in the gun attack during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and Dr Faisal Sultan will give a briefing about his injuries.

