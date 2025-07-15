PTI founder receiving enhanced B-Class facilities in Adiala Jail: Superintendent

RAWALPINDI: The Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that PTI founder Imran Khan’s jail facilities exceed those typically provided to B-Class prisoners, offering him a range of high-end perks during his imprisonment, ARY News reported.

In a press release issued by the administration of Adiala jail, Imran Khan’s jail facilities include a secure seven-cell complex with access to an open courtyard for daily walks and exercise. The PTI founder is provided with an exercise cycle, an LED television, newspapers, and books of his choice.

An appointed prisoner cook prepares his meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner according to his choices.

Medical staff conduct medical examinations three times a day, and according to the recent reports, it is confirmed that Khan is in excellent health, with all important signs within normal range.

The Adiala Jail B-Class privileges also include two hours of daily physical activity in the open-air courtyard.

In the last three months, 66 people, like party leaders, family members, and lawyers, have visited Imran Khan. While he’s been in custody, he has sent out 413 tweets through others and has been in the news 45 times.

Imran Khan has also talked to 10 international media companies, including Reuters, ITV, and The Wall Street Journal.

The jail administration highlighted that these facilities for Imran Khan are provided under legal standards and dismissed rumours of mistreatment or solitary confinement as baseless and politically motivated.

Authorities repeated that Imran Khan’s Adiala Jail B-Class privileges surpass those of any other B-Class inmate, and his security, health, and legal rights are being fully upheld under prison regulations.

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that the former prime minister has been facing ‘harsh conditions’ at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to newsmen meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan shared what she termed ‘two key messages’ from the PTI founder. She said that Imran Khan told her that he along with his wide Bushra Bibi, are enduring strict measures in jail.