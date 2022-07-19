Imran Khan lashes out at govt for rupee depreciation

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly criticised the federal government over massive depreciation in the value of the Pakistani Rupee against the US dollar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier pointed out: “When US regime conspiracy’s [Vote of No-Confidence] was tabled [dollar] was at Rs 178.”

According to Imran Khan, the Rupee has fallen to 224 against the US dollar despite the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The nation will hold accountable all those responsible for regime change conspiracy & bringing Pakistan to this sorry state of affairs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 19, 2022

“The economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running economy or administration. Their only expertise is looting, money laundering [and] getting NROs,” the PTI Chairman added.

He further said that the nation will hold accountable all those responsible for regime change conspiracy and bringing Pakistan to this sorry state of affairs.

Read More: Fitch revises Pakistan’s outlook to Negative

It is pertinent to mention here that the dollar rate today reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee and is currently trading at Rs 224 in the interbank market. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 index fell by 608 points.

