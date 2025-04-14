Fawad accuses PTI lawyers, leadership of plotting to take over party

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has made serious allegations against the lawyers and current leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming they are attempting to take control of the party from Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Fawad Chaudhry accused the PTI legal team and leadership of working against the party’s founding leader, Imran Khan.

He alleged that some individuals became MNAs and senators using the Imran Khan’s name, while secretly hoping for convictions against him and other senior members.

He stated, “PTI lawyers and current leadership are trying to take over the party. There’s now a race to meet the founder and feed him false information.”

Chaudhry also criticized the PTI legal team, saying, “Not a single PTI lawyer appeared in the Supreme Court today. They are destroying the rights of the PTI founder.”

He further alleged that the current PTI leadership is working hand-in-hand with the government.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail.

According to sources, the argument turned physical, with Fawad Chaudhry allegedly slapping Shoaib Shaheen.

Shoaib Shaheen complained to Imran Khan against Fawad Chaudhry, alleging that he was assaulted by the PTI leader at Gate No. 5 of the jail. Shaheen also claimed that he suffered injuries to his hand during the scuffle.

Responding to the scuffle, Fawad Chaudhry stated that Shoaib Shaheen had made derogatory remarks about Chairman Imran Khan regarding him during a TV program. Chaudhry claimed that he had asked Shaheen not to make such comments, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

However, later Chaudhry revealed that the matter had been resolved after a patch-up by PTI founder Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note that on December 1st, 2024 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) severed ties with Fawad Chaudhry, following directives from the party’s founder, Imran Khan.