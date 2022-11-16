Imran Khan announces to take legal action against Geo, Umar Farooq

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced to take legal action against Geo and Jang Group, Shahzaib Khanzada and Umar Farooq Zahoor over leveling baseless allegations against him for selling an expensive wristwatch, he bought from Toshakhana, ARY News reported.

The announcement came a day after Zahoor appeared on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and claimed the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Moham­mad Bin Salman — for $2 million.

Imran Khan in his Tweet said: “Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal.”

بس بہت ہوگیا!کل جیو اور خانزادہ نے سرپرستوں کی مدد سے ایک مشہورِ زمانہ دھوکے باز اور عالمی سطح پرمطلوب مجرم کی تراشی گئی بے بنیاد کہانی کے ذریعے مجھ پر بہتان تراشی کی۔ میں نے اپنے وکلاء سے بات کی ہے اور میں جیو، خانزادہ اور اس دھوکے باز کیخلاف پاکستان میں ہی نہیں — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 16, 2022

The former prime minister further said following the allegations he has spoken to the lawyers and plans to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pakistan but also in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan purchased the wristwatch from Toshakhana in accordance with the law and it was declared in the particulars of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

