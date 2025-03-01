Irfan Siddiqui slams PTI founder’s article in U.S magazine

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui has strongly criticized an article written by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, published in the American magazine, ARY News reported.

Taking to social media platform X, the PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Irfan Siddiqui, condemned the article, calling it an attempt to tarnish Pakistan’s reputation.

He stated that the article contained baseless accusations against the government, judiciary, armed forces, and other institutions.

He also dismissed Imran Khan’s claim that he was offered house arrest instead of being kept in Adiala Jail, calling it a false assertion.

Siddiqui challenged Imran Khan to reveal who allegedly made such an offer, when, and through whom, emphasizing that no such proposal was ever extended at any stage.

Read More: PTI leadership meets CJP, raises issues faced by PTI founder

Earlier on February 21, 2025, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday met the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to provide input on the reform agenda.

The Chief Justice invited the Opposition leadership in the Parliament, as part of his endeavors to take wider stakeholders consultation on the reform agenda, said a press release issued by Supreme Court.

The PTI leadership met the Chief Justice at his residence and the meeting lasted for two hours. The Chief Justice welcomed the PTI delegation and apprised them of the planned meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC).

CJ informed that he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and requested him to provide the government’s input on the reforms agenda. He said the Prime Minister was very positive and assured full support to the policy formulation and implementation process.

The Chief Justice also informed that the Law and Justice Commission has received input from the different Bars of the country, feedback of the citizens as well as the District Judiciary, while input of the registrars of the High Courts and provincial judicial academies is expected soon.