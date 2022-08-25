Imran Khan likely to appear before session court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will also appear before a session court to seek bail in a case against violating section 144, after he is due in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) today.

The sources privy to the schedule of the PTI chairman said that Imran Khan will also appear before the session court after the ATC for getting interim bail.

A case has been registered against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders at Aabpara police station two days back for violating the section 144 imposed by the government after the party held a protest demo against torture on Shahbaz Gill.

It is pertinent to mention here that heightened security measures have been taken ahead of the arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to seek bail in a terrorism case where he is blamed for threatening a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

According to security officials, the roads leading to judicial complex have been blocked while as many as 400 policemen and personnel of Frontier Corps are deployed at the complex.

The police have also barred media from entering the premises of the ATC.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to appear before an anti-terrorism (ATC) court for extension in his bail plea after he was charged under ATA for speaking against a judge and Islamabad police officials.

