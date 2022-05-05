Imran Khan may be attacked, fears Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill feared former prime minister Imran Khan may get attacked like him.

Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, claimed that his road accident was a planned attack. He said his vehicle was being chased.

He added he survived because of Almighty Allah and the prayers of the people. He alleged that it happened right after he had said he will not betray the country.

مجھ پر قاتلانہ حملہ کروانے والوں کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں۔ اپنے مولا اور قوم کی دعاؤں کی وجہ سے زندہ ہوں۔ میری گاڑی کا پیچھا کر کے جان بوجھ کر ہٹ کیا گیا۔یہ ایک منصوبے کے تحت کیا گیا میں نے کل ہی کہا تھا کہ کیا زیادہ سے زیادہ آپ ہمیں قتل کروا دیں گے ؟ کروا لیں۔ غداری نہیں کروں گا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2022

Moreover, the PTI leader said he will remain with his party chairman.

He said he wanted to let the nation know that the former prime minister may also come under attack.

خان کے ساتھ کھڑا تھا کھڑا ہوں اور کھڑا رہوں گا۔میں آج قوم کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں یہ خان پر بھی حملہ آور ہوں گے۔ یہ ہر قیمت پر ہمیں چپ کروانے کی کوشش کریں گے۔ بیرونی سازش اس کے لوکل ہینڈلرز اور غداروں کو یہ پتہ ہے کہ خان اور اس کے ساتھی چپ نہیں بیٹھیں گے انشاللہ سب کو بے نقاب کریں گے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2022

Shahbaz Gill said the ruling coalition said they are doing everything they can to keep us silent. He said “local handlers” and traitors know that Imran Khan’s supporters will never stay silent.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahbaz Gill had a road accident when travelling from Lahore to Islamabad on the Motorway.

