Imran Khan may be attacked, fears Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill feared former prime minister Imran Khan may get attacked like him.

Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, claimed that his road accident was a planned attack. He said his vehicle was being chased.

He added he survived because of Almighty Allah and the prayers of the people. He alleged that it happened right after he had said he will not betray the country.

Moreover, the PTI leader said he will remain with his party chairman.

He said he wanted to let the nation know that the former prime minister may also come under attack.

Shahbaz Gill said the ruling coalition said they are doing everything they can to keep us silent. He said “local handlers” and traitors know that Imran Khan’s supporters will never stay silent.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahbaz Gill had a road accident when travelling from Lahore to Islamabad on the Motorway.

